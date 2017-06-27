Corrupt officials admit selling government land for profit
Preah Vihear officials Nuon Phally and Kong Makara are escorted out of the Phnom Penh court after their trial on corruption charges yesterday. The head of the Preah Vihear Provincial Department of Mines and Energy admitted to illegally selling a plot of government land for $62,400 in profit at the Phnom Penh Municipal Court yesterday, but called for a lighter sentence, claiming he used the money to help flood victims.
