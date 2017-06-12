CNRP lawmaker wants info on export of sand
Opposition lawmaker Son Chhay, seen speaking to CNRP supporters at an event earlier this month, has requested an inquiry into silica sand extraction in the Kingdom. Facebook Opposition lawmaker Son Chhay has asked Mines Minister Suy Sem to release detailed information about the export of silica sand - which was last month revealed to be exempt from a ban on sand exports - threatening "to impeach" the minister if he does not comply.
