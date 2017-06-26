CNRP clings to anti-Vietnamese rhetoric

A week after opposition leader Kem Sokha said his party would no longer appeal to anti-Vietnamese sentiments in its campaigns, two prominent opposition officials said on Saturday the party would demand the return of southern Vietnam to Cambodia if it wins power next year. Speaking at Phnom Penh's Wat Chas at an event to mark France's June 1949 transfer to Vietnam of its Cochinchina colony, which many still consider Cambodian territory, Prince Sisowath Thomico and lawmaker Ho Vann said the party would not shy from the issue.

