CNRP claims local TV biased

Members of the press earlier this month cover Prime Minister Hun Sen's participation in the CPP's closing campaign rally, for which the ruling party paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for live coverage. The ruling party and the Cambodian Television Association have reacted to the opposition's accusations of bias in local televised media by claiming that the Cambodia National Rescue Party simply did not exercise its rights to buy advertising airtime.

