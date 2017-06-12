City's first Feminist Film Fest to op...

City's first Feminist Film Fest to open this weekend

Scheduled for the next three Sundays, Phnom Penh's very first Feminist Film Festival will showcase a selection of local and international films, while providing a range of perspectives on the feminist movement in the Kingdom. The festival is the brainchild of a group of five female expatriates living in Phnom Penh - Olivia Dehnavi, Lara Goodwin, Charis Uster, Sami Shearman and Edain Jamison.

