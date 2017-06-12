Champion grad plans to battle human t...

Champion grad plans to battle human trafficking in Cambodia

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tribune-Chronicle

Tribune Chronicle photos / R. Michael Semple Rosie Holmes, a 2002 graduate of Champion High School, sorts through boxes while working at the multi-family garage sale at her parents' home in Champion on Friday. The garage sale is a fundraiser for Holmes to go on a three-year mission trip to Cambodia to fight human trafficking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,900 • Total comments across all topics: 281,711,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC