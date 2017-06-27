Cassava prices hit a new low

Cassava prices in Cambodia experienced a sharp drop this month leading to heavy losses for smallholder farmers unable to quickly switch to more profitable crops and recoup their mounting losses, a provincial agriculture official said yesterday. Faced with low prices of around 144 riel per kilo of fresh cassava at the beginning of the harvest season, which runs from December to April, farmers decided to delay collecting the starchy tuber, only to see prices plummet to a historical low of 108 riel per kilo earlier this month, explained Soy Sopath, agricultural director for Pailin province at the Ministry of Agriculture.

