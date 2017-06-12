Case made for genocide verdict

Khmer Rouge tribunal International Co-Prosecutor Nicholas Koumjian and his deputy, William Smith, during closing statements in Case 002/02 on Wednesday at the ECCC. ECCC International lead co-prosecutor Nicholas Koumjian delivered his closing statements in the trial of Khmer Rouge leaders Nuon Chea and Khieu Samphan yesterday, speaking about one of the charges that has gained the most attention throughout the trial: genocide against the Vietnamese and Cham people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.