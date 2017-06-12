Case made for genocide verdict
Khmer Rouge tribunal International Co-Prosecutor Nicholas Koumjian and his deputy, William Smith, during closing statements in Case 002/02 on Wednesday at the ECCC. ECCC International lead co-prosecutor Nicholas Koumjian delivered his closing statements in the trial of Khmer Rouge leaders Nuon Chea and Khieu Samphan yesterday, speaking about one of the charges that has gained the most attention throughout the trial: genocide against the Vietnamese and Cham people.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
