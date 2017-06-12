Captain to face court for threats to PM

A Phom Penh Municipal Police captain was arrested yesterday and will face court for threatening Prime Minister Hun Sen and will also incur disciplinary action for attending an opposition rally, a spokesman said. Captain Leang Leala, head of the city police's logistics and finance bureau, was called for questioning after he left a post on Hun Sen's Facebook page warning him that he would soon be "meeting his maker" and that his family should go into "exile before 2018".

