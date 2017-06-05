Cambodia's Hun Sen says he's confiden...

Cambodia's Hun Sen says he's confident of keeping power after local vote

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Monday he was confident of keeping power in next year's general election after the opposition's gains in local elections fell short of their hopes. Communal elections on Sunday were widely seen as a test of strength for opponents of Hun Sen, one of Asia's longest serving leaders, who is accused by rights groups of using threats, arrests and court cases to undermine his political rivals.

