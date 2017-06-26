Cambodians shot by Thai soldiers over...

Cambodians shot by Thai soldiers over illegal logging

On June 20, military official Oeun Kosan, 27, and Hon Danit, 17, who live in Oddar Meanchey's Anlong Veng district, were allegedly illegally logging rosewood when they were shot, a statement read. Kosan was shot in the right arm while Danit was hit in his right knee, but both managed to escape to Cambodia.

Chicago, IL

