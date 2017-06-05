Cambodian Rulers Breathe Sigh of Relief Following Election Result

Cambodia's ruling political party breathed a sigh of relief as vote counting continued following Sunday's commune elections, which left opposition supporters disappointed after their leaders failed to deliver on electoral expectations. Buoyed by gains at national elections in 2013, the Cambodian National Rescue Party had expected to win 60 percent of the popular vote at the commune poll, where more than 12,000 local and district positions were contested.

