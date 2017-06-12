Cambodian PM offers rival chance to return _ and risk prison

Cambodian PM offers rival chance to r...

Cambodia's prime minister lifted a ban Wednesday on the return to the country of his main rival, daring him to risk imprisonment under an outstanding criminal conviction. The order issued by Hun Sen allowing the return of Sam Rainsy, for two decades his most persistent political opponent, comes as attention is being turned to next year's general election.

