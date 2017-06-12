Cambodian PM offers rival chance to return _ and risk prison
Cambodia's prime minister lifted a ban Wednesday on the return to the country of his main rival, daring him to risk imprisonment under an outstanding criminal conviction. The order issued by Hun Sen allowing the return of Sam Rainsy, for two decades his most persistent political opponent, comes as attention is being turned to next year's general election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC