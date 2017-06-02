Cambodian PM joins party's election c...

Cambodian PM joins party's election campaign rally for 1st time in over 2 decades

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen attended the Cambodian People's Party 's election campaign parade on Friday, the final day of the two-week campaign for the June 4 commune elections. It was the first time in 24 years that the 64-year-old prime minister directly participated in the election campaigning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,735 • Total comments across all topics: 281,456,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC