Cambodian Eatery Offers 'Pol Pot' Rice Porridge

A Cambodian food stall began on Monday serving a thin, watery rice porridge that almost everyone had to eat during the 1970s rule of the Khmer Rouge, who were responsible for one of the worst genocides of the 20th century. The owner of the small "Pol Pot regime porridge" shop in Siem Reap town said he wanted to offer the porridge as a reminder of the country's dark past.

