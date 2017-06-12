Cambodia Tourist Arrivals Rise 5 Percent in 2016: PM
The number of foreign tourists visiting Cambodia in 2016 rose 5 percent to five million, bringing in about $3 billion in revenue, the prime minister said on Monday. Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia for more than 30 years, said he expected about 5.5 million tourists this year.
