Cambodia to hold Senate election next January

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Friday set January 14, 2018 for the non- universal election of the fourth Senate, according to a government statement. Held every six years, the Senate election will be voted by Members of Parliament and commune councilors across the country.

