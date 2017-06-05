Cambodia-Thai border road set to open mid-2018

When it comes to infrastructure development, Pursat province has been focusing on a range of construction iniatitives, with its latest big infrastrucutre spend being the construction of National Road 55. When complete, the road will span 182 kilometres and will connect from the statue of Neak Ta Khleang Moeang in Pursat to the Cambodian-Thai checkpoint in Thmor Dar. Pursat deputy governor Khoy Rida said construction of the road began in mid-2015 and was slated for completion in 2018.

