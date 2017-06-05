Cambodia-Thai border road set to open...

Cambodia-Thai border road set to open mid-2018

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Pnompenh Post

When it comes to infrastructure development, Pursat province has been focusing on a range of construction iniatitives, with its latest big infrastrucutre spend being the construction of National Road 55. When complete, the road will span 182 kilometres and will connect from the statue of Neak Ta Khleang Moeang in Pursat to the Cambodian-Thai checkpoint in Thmor Dar. Pursat deputy governor Khoy Rida said construction of the road began in mid-2015 and was slated for completion in 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,815 • Total comments across all topics: 281,618,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC