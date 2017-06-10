Cambodia records 10-pct rise in rice ...

Cambodia records 10-pct rise in rice export in first 5 months

1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Cambodia exported 257,637 tons of milled rice in the first five months of 2017, up 10 percent compared with the same period last year, according to the latest report on Saturday. The Southeast Asian nation exported its rice to 57 countries and regions around the world, said the report compiled by the Secretariat of One Window Service for Rice Export.

