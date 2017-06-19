Cambodia PM : No Tolerance For Any Attempt To Topple Govt

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Wednesday warned the opponents against any attempt to topple the government through "color revolution," saying that it would not be tolerated, China's Xinhua news agency reported. "The armed forces must be ready to crack down on any movement that aims to topple the government and to damage the nation," he said during a visit to southeastern Tboung Khmum province.

