Cambodia: Opposition cries foul over 'smear campaign' after vote gains
Newly elected commune chief from the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party Sar Neang visits people in his commune, on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, June 8, 2017. Pic: Reuters CAMBODIA'S ruling party supporters have stepped up efforts to undermine opposition members following their gains in local elections, accusing some of being unqualified and others of being criminals or linked to the hated Khmer Rouge.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
