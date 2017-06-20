Cambodia: Opposition cries foul over ...

Cambodia: Opposition cries foul over 'smear campaign' after vote gains

Newly elected commune chief from the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party Sar Neang visits people in his commune, on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, June 8, 2017. Pic: Reuters CAMBODIA'S ruling party supporters have stepped up efforts to undermine opposition members following their gains in local elections, accusing some of being unqualified and others of being criminals or linked to the hated Khmer Rouge.

