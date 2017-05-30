Cambodia opposition claims victory in...

Cambodia opposition claims victory in local elections

9 hrs ago

Cambodia's opposition claimed a victory in local elections Sunday that could shake Prime Minister Hun Sen's longtime grip on power. Hun Sen has repeatedly warned of civil war if his Cambodian People's Party loses the majority in city and village councils to the main opposition party, which had made major gains in the general election four years ago, when it claimed it was cheated out of outright victory.

