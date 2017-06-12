Belt and Road Initiative to boost tourism development in all participating countries: Cambodian PM
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said Monday that the Belt and Road Initiative would significantly contribute to the development of tourism in all participating countries, including Cambodia. "Cambodia fully supports the Belt and Road Initiative because it is a win-win policy for all," he said during the opening ceremony of the 2nd Asia Cooperation Dialogue Tourism Ministers Meeting in northwestern Siem Reap province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC