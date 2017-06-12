Belt and Road Initiative to boost tourism development in all participating countries: Cambodian PM

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said Monday that the Belt and Road Initiative would significantly contribute to the development of tourism in all participating countries, including Cambodia. "Cambodia fully supports the Belt and Road Initiative because it is a win-win policy for all," he said during the opening ceremony of the 2nd Asia Cooperation Dialogue Tourism Ministers Meeting in northwestern Siem Reap province.

