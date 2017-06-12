BBQ restaurant chain to fire up at Aeon Mall

Express Food Group, a subsidiary of Bangkok-based RMA Group, will open its first Thai-based Bar B Q Plaza restaurant brand by the end of this month, according to a company announcement yesterday. The flagship branch will open in Phnom Penh's Aeon Mall, bringing a fusion of Mongolian and Japanese-style self-cooking restaurants to Cambodia's already crowded barbecue restaurant scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.