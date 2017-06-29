Ambitious Cambodian Dance Troupe Honors Artistic Traditions in New Ways

Prumsodun Ok, a Cambodian-American born to refugee parents, knew he wanted to be an "apsara" dancer from the age of 4, when he was entranced by a performance captured on one of his family's home movies. No matter that the dance dated back to the seventh century, or that traditionally apsaras were beautiful, heaven-born females, destined to entertain gods and kings at the Angkor temples in the ancient Khmer Empire , modern-day Cambodia.

