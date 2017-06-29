Adhoc 5 released from pre-trial detention

Five current and former employees of human rights group Adhoc were released under court supervision from pre-trial detention tonight, a spokesman for the Phnom Penh Municipal court has confirmed, after languishing in pre-trial detention for more than a year. "The court had issued a court order to end the pre-trail detention of the five people by Judge Theam Chan Piseth today and is now executing the procedure at the prison," court spokesman Y Rin said.

