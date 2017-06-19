Abusive teacher found guilty

One of the victims, Thavery* , stands with her family members outside Kampong Chhnang Provincial Court yesterday after the trial. After more than four years of relentless campaigning to bring an abusive teacher to justice, a group of Kampong Chhnang students were vindicated yesterday as the Provincial Court found the educator guilty of sexually abusing four girls and sentenced him in absentia to five years in prison.

