4 Cambodian journalists sent to court for money extortion: military police chief

Four local journalists in northeast Cambodia's Ratanakiri Province were sent to the provincial court on Friday for allegedly extorting money from a wood transporter, a military police chief said. Brigadier General Kim Rasmey, chief of Ratanakiri Provincial Military Police, said the four journalists including a female were caught on Wednesday following a complaint filed by a truck driver who transported wood poles for pepper plantation.

Chicago, IL

