1st nest of rare Siamese crocodile fo...

1st nest of rare Siamese crocodile found in Cambodia in 6 years

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

A nest with 19 eggs of the critically endangered Siamese crocodile was spotted in the Sre Ambel River in southwest Cambodia's Koh Kong province for the first time in six years, the Wildlife Conservation Society said in a statement on Wednesday. Conservationists from the Cambodian Fisheries Administration , WCS and local communities found the nest while searching for tracks, signs, and dung of wild crocodiles in the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,495 • Total comments across all topics: 282,076,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC