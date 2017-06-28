1st nest of rare Siamese crocodile found in Cambodia in 6 years

A nest with 19 eggs of the critically endangered Siamese crocodile was spotted in the Sre Ambel River in southwest Cambodia's Koh Kong province for the first time in six years, the Wildlife Conservation Society said in a statement on Wednesday. Conservationists from the Cambodian Fisheries Administration , WCS and local communities found the nest while searching for tracks, signs, and dung of wild crocodiles in the area.

