Youth-Driven Change In Cambodia

13 hrs ago Read more: WNYC-AM New York

Director/producer Robert Lieberman joins us to discuss his film "Angkor Awakens: A Portrait of Cambodia." The film examines how the people of Cambodia have grappled with the aftermath of the 1975-1979 Khmer Rouge genocide.

Chicago, IL

