Women being trafficked to China as brides rescued in Vietnam

1 hr ago

Three women en route to China's notorious bride-trafficking trade were intercepted at the Vietnam-China border, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said yesterday. In a press release, the ministry said three young women were brought by brokers to the Mong Cai crossing in Quang Ninh province of northern Vietnam on April 28. Brokers "attempted to send them to marry Chinese men in exchange for $1,500 to $2,000", the release said.

Chicago, IL

