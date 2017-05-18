What's on this weekend: A melting pot...

What's on this weekend: A melting pot party, an art exhibition opening and neo-folk jazz

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

The weekend is finally here and we've got tips on how to spend your precious free time, whether you feel like chilling, partying or immersing yourself in a couple of artsy hours. These include an exhibition opening at Sa Sa Bassac Gallery featuring works from Southeast Asian artists, a melting pot party, ideal to meet people from around the globe, and a karaoke night at the L bar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,242 • Total comments across all topics: 281,127,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC