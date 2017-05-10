What's next for Cambodia's condos?

CBRE Cambodia estimates that condominium supply in Phnom Penh alone currently stands at 4,253 units and will reach 38,920 units by the end of 2019, representing a 9 fold increase. Supply is coming from a low base but a combination of market dynamics and access to ample foreign capital have combined to create a dramatic shift in Phnom Penh's residential market, as evidenced by the speed at which the city's skyline is changing.

