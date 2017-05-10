What's next for Cambodia's condos?

What's next for Cambodia's condos?

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

CBRE Cambodia estimates that condominium supply in Phnom Penh alone currently stands at 4,253 units and will reach 38,920 units by the end of 2019, representing a 9 fold increase. Supply is coming from a low base but a combination of market dynamics and access to ample foreign capital have combined to create a dramatic shift in Phnom Penh's residential market, as evidenced by the speed at which the city's skyline is changing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,811 • Total comments across all topics: 280,949,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC