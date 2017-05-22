Vietnamese caught with 16 kilos of Ecstasy

Using information obtained from Vietnamese authorities, Cambodian officials arrested a Vietnamese national in possession of 16 kilograms of Ecstasy yesterday at the Thai Arng guesthouse in Svay Rieng province's Bavet town. Meas Vyrith, secretary-general of the National Authority for Combating Drugs, saidyesterday that the Svay Rieng provincial authority for combating drugs had recovered the stash.

