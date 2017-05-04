videoHistoric path

Old temples along a route from Siem Reap in Cambodia to Pimai district in Nakhon Ratchasima have a story to tell visitors. - Jetjaras Na Ranong Readers are urged not to submit comments that may cause legal dispute including slanderous, vulgar or violent language, incorrectly spelt names, discuss moderation action, quotes with no source or anything deemed critical of the monarchy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.