Vi t Nam, Laos, Cambodia join hands in controlling infectious diseases

Health officials from Via t Nam, Laos and Cambodia discuss the complex developments of infectious diseases, especially avian flu, in the region and the world at a workshop in the central province of Tha a ThiAan-Huao on Wednesday. - VNA/VNS Photo TAE a ng Vi THa aA THIAOEN-HUao3 4 - Health officials from Via t Nam, Laos and Cambodia shared experience in fighting infectious diseases, especially avian flu, at a workshop in the central province of Tha a ThiAan-Huao yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at VietNam News.