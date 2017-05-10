US human rights drift as Cambodia suf...

US human rights drift as Cambodia suffers crackdown

As a political crackdown intensifies in Cambodia ahead of elections, critics of veteran strongman Hun Sen fear a change in US priorities under President Donald Trump will reduce pressure to respect human rights. Although not a top US concern, the Southeast Asian country of 15 million people offers a window into the shift to an "America First" foreign policy that Washington says could put its traditional values behind security and trade.

