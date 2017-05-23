US court drops case against government

US court drops case against government

A United States court has dropped a "torture" case against the Cambodian government brought by lawyers for the family of former Cambodia National Rescue Party official Meach Sovannara, one of several one-time opposition members imprisoned in Cambodia in cases widely believed politically motivated. In an order dated May 11, Judge George Wu of the US District Court Central District of California, agreed with a submission by Sovannara's lawyers to close the case without prejudice.

Chicago, IL

