Two Laotians Arrested For Smuggling Nearly 1 Kg Drug Into Cambodia
Cambodian police have arrested two Laotians in northeastern Stung Treng province for allegedly smuggling nearly one kg of crystal methamphetamine into Cambodia, the National Police website reported on Monday, according to China's Xinhua news agency. Man Sean Khon, 47, and Vongsak Davath, a 45-year-old female, were caught on Sunday when they trafficked 984.4 grammes of the illicit drug from Laos into Cambodia, said Chem Phanith, chief of the Stung Treng Provincial Anti-Drug Bureau.
