Turtle Triumph: Nine New Cambodian Royal Turtles Hatch
Cambodia's national reptile is on the brink of extinction, but there may be new hope for the reptiles after nine Cambodian Royal Turtle babies were successfully hatched, conservationists recently announced. The Royal Turtle, also known as the southern river terrapin , is one of the world's most endangered freshwater turtles , conservationists said.
