'Threatened' fisherman rescued near Malaysia

Fisherman Voeun Von, 36 reunites with his mother yesterday at the Phnom Penh International Airport after he was repatriated by Malaysian authorities. A Cambodian fisherman was repatriated yesterday after being rescued at sea in Malaysian waters, where he had been adrift alone for a day after jumping overboard to escape what he said was an attempted murder aboard a Thai fishing vessel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.