'Threatened' fisherman rescued near M...

'Threatened' fisherman rescued near Malaysia

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

Fisherman Voeun Von, 36 reunites with his mother yesterday at the Phnom Penh International Airport after he was repatriated by Malaysian authorities. A Cambodian fisherman was repatriated yesterday after being rescued at sea in Malaysian waters, where he had been adrift alone for a day after jumping overboard to escape what he said was an attempted murder aboard a Thai fishing vessel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,092 • Total comments across all topics: 281,029,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC