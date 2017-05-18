Then and now: Finding love during the Khmer Rouge

Phnom Penh/ Takeo, Cambodia - When Soth Yun was a young woman, she spent years secretly in love, too frightened to reveal her feelings. It was the 1970s, and Cambodia was under the control of the Khmer Rouge, a Maoist movement that imposed forced labour on Cambodians and deprived them of food and basic necessities, such as medicine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.