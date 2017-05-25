The Philippine military is trying to ...

The Philippine military is trying to regain control of a city besieged by Islamist militants

Troops began clearing out a southern Philippine city besieged by Islamist militants, with hostilities easing on Thursday after thousands fled as the rebels seized large parts of the city and torched buildings in a battle with government forces. Hundreds of civilians, including children, were sheltering in a military camp in Marawi City, where militants linked to the Islamic State group had also taken Christians hostage and set free more than 100 prisoners from two jails.

