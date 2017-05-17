The Heart of Cambodian Culture in Ame...

The Heart of Cambodian Culture in America Beats Through Long Beach

It didn't take long after Cambodians first started coming to Long Beach as refugees 40 years ago that the first Khmer restaurants appeared. After the brutal Khmer Rouge regime killed millions of their own people and decimated a vibrant culture in the name of communism, those who fled did their best to rebuild the only way they knew how - through food.

