The end of the road for Kampong Cham's iconic bamboo bridge?
The bamboo bridge connecting Kampong Cham town to Koh Paen has been built every dry season for decades, but with the construction of a modern bridge downstream, this year might be its last. Kampong Cham's bamboo bridge is one of the province's most popular attractions and a sustainable feat of engineering.
