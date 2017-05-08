Teacher linked to Khmer National Liberation Front in hiding

Sokunthea Pheng, who is seen posing for a photograph on her Facebook page, was summoned for distributing KNLF leaflets in Phnom Penh. FACEBOOK A Phnom Penh primary school teacher has gone into hiding after being summonsed to court for rallying support among her students for the Khmer National Liberation Front, a Cambodian political party based in Denmark that has been branded a "terrorist" organisation by the government.

