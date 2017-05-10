Soldiers confirmed dead

Wednesday Read more: Pnompenh Post

Sok Sokorn , the mother of slain Cambodian peacekeeper Mao Eng, mourns the death of her son with family members yesterday in Phnom Penh. Three Cambodian peacekeepers have been confirmed dead in Central African Republic, a day after they went missing following an attack on their convoy by a Christian militant group.

Chicago, IL

