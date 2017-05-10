Seven tourists injured after bus hit ...

Seven tourists injured after bus hit by truck in Cambodia

Seven tourists injured after a bus carrying Australians and Brits flips onto its side as a lorry smashes into it in Cambodia Seven tourists were injured when a truck smashed into their tour bus in Cambodia so hard it overturned landing on its side. The bus was carrying 13 people from nearby Thailand to the popular resort town of Siem Reap, famous for its ancient Buddhist temples.

