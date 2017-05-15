Seares: Do we finally have a First Lady?

Seares: Do we finally have a First Lady?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sun-Star

DAVAO City Mayor Sara Duterte had promptly rejected the offer of her dad to be his First Lady, as early as when he announced it after he was proclaimed president. Last Jan. 12, during the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Honeylet Avancena was seated beside Duterte for the first time in a public function.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,524 • Total comments across all topics: 281,011,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC