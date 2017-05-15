SDIP set to mobilise infrastructure f...

SDIP set to mobilise infrastructure funding

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

Cambodia hopes to leverage its membership in the Sustainable Development Investment Partnership to access much-needed funding for large-scale infrastructure development, state officials have said. SDIP, jointly managed by the World Economic Forum and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development , brings together a community of 35 governments, banks, pension funds and charitable organisations committed to mobilising $100 billion worth of projects that support sustainable and climate-resilient infrastructure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,962 • Total comments across all topics: 281,052,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC